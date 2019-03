A 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from her home in Chorley has been found.

Courtney Ambrose was found safe and well yesterday (Thursday, March 28) in the Chorley area.

Police had been appealing for information on Courtney after she went missing from the Lydgate area on Wednesday, March 27 at around 9pm.

Lancashire Police thanked the public for their help in finding the teenager.