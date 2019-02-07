Murder investigation in Ribbleton after man's body is found on street

Police and forensics teams have descended on Ribbleton after a body was found on the street this morning.



A murder investigation has been launched and a 25-year-old man arrested.

The body of a man was discovered near Miller Road in Ribbleton this morning.

Police were called at 2am today (7 February) to reports of an altercation in Pope Lane, Ribbleton.

Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found at the junction with Village Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police began taping off parts of Pope Lane and Miller Road at around 6am this morning.

A forensics tent has been set up and CSI teams are at the scene.

Neighbours reported that a police helicopter had been circling in the early hours of the morning.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 88 of 7 February.

