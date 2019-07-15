Murder probe: Chorley boy appears in court accused of murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies in Parbold

A provisional trial date has been set for a 17-year-old Chorley boy accused of killing a Skelmersdale teenager.

Alex Davies had been stabbed and suffocated, police said, when his body was found in in woodlands on Parbold Hill in May.

Alex Davies

READ MORE: Funeral arrangements revealed for much-loved Alex Davies

The young suspect, who cannot be named because of his age, did not enter pleas when he appeared before Preston Crown Court.

he honorary recorder of {Preston, Judge Mark Brown, se a provisional rial date for Sepember 9.

Another hearing will take place on September 2 regarding he boy's fitness to plead.

(proceeding)