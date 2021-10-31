Murder probe: Lancashire Police ask for public's help to identify two men

The two men police are looking to speak to

Police were called around 5.20pm on Friday (October 29) after a report of a sudden death in River Way.

Officers attended an address and found the body of a 45-year-old man. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police appealed for information yesterday (Saturday, October 30) including releasing images of two men they wanted to identify in connection with an attack on the man on October 19.

A Home Office post mortem has now been conducted and detectives are now treating the man’s death as a murder investigation and are supporting the victim’s family.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Barrowford.

“At the present time we believe the victim was subjected to an assault in Barrowford on October 19.

“We have conducted numerous enquiries around the man’s death and want to identify these individuals in connection with our investigation.

“I would urge anyone reading this appeal to have a good look at both men. If you know either of them please call police immediately as it's imperative that we are able to provide the victim's loved ones with the answers they deserve.

“I would also ask those responsible for the assault to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1033 of October 29.