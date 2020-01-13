Named: Chorley teenager accused of murdering teenager Alex Davies at Parbold Hill

A Chorley teenager accused of killing an 18-year-old youth found dead in woodland can be named for the first time as Brian Healless.

Healless, 18, is charged with the murder of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale, Lancs, whose body was found in a wooded area of Parbold Hill in Lancashire on May 1 last year.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was stab wounds and asphyxiation.

Healless, from Chorley, Lancashire, at the time aged 17, was arrested days later and charged with murder.

He was not identified at earlier hearings due to a court order because of his age, but has since turned 18.

Judge Mark Brown, Recorder of Preston, revoked an order banning the press from naming the defendant during a brief hearing, at which Healless was not present, at Preston Crown Court.

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article and will go on trial on March 11.

