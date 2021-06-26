New appeal for whereabouts of wanted man from Farington Moss

The 38-year-old, of Morley Croft, Farington Moss, also know as ‘Adam Birch’ or ‘Birchy,’ is wanted in connection with a number of serious offences including two assaults.

Bhamji has been on licence since committing an aggravated burglary in 2015 and has been recalled to prison.

He is wanted for questioning after an assault in May 2020 in Bamber Bridge where two men were attacked, with one victim suffering serious injuries.

Have you seen Adam Bhamji?

Also, officers would like to speak to him after another assault on May 30, this year, where two people attacked a man in Burscough, with the victim suffering a broken nose, eye socket, ankle and rib.

Bhamji is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of large, muscular build, with short, black hair, brown eyes and tribal tattoos.

He has links to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Freckleton and Preston.

Police are advising people not to approach him as he can be violent. If you do know where he is provide a description of his clothing and location.