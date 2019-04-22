New CCTV security cameras for Runshaw College following masked machete gang attack

A college targeted by a masked gang armed with knives and a machete is bringing in new security measures.

Runshaw College is taking quick action to install six new CCTV cameras on its grounds off Langdale Road, with documents filed to South Ribble Council less than three weeks after the attack took place.

On Monday, March 4, a gang of 12 people arrived at the college campus in Leyland in three cars at around 4pm, just as students were leaving for the day.

The group, who were all male, strode towards campus wearing balaclavas and wielding knives and a machete.

Several members of the group made threats towards pupils and a 17-year-old boy, believed to be a pupil, was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to Chorley and South Ribble Hospital for emergency treatment.

Planning documents submitted to the council were validated on April 9.

In them the college - which attracts students from all over Lancashire including Chorley and Wigan - states it is looking to expand its CCTV system “to cover a number of black spots in order to increase the safety and security of the campus”.

Whether the new security measures have come as a direct result of the incident in early March remain unclear.

The cameras are to be split between two six metre tall poles, one to the north west of the Patterdale buildings and the second north of the Ferndale building.

Both overlook Langdale Road – the location where the unknown masked gang from Manchester arrived at the college armed with knives.

Seven teenagers were arrested as part of the investigation into the disorder.

A 17-year-old boy from Preston was detained on March 7 on suspicion of a public order offence.

He was bailed pending further enquiries with strict bail conditions until April 4.

Two men aged 18, both from Preston, an 18-year-old man from Kirkham and three 17-year-old boys from Preston were also arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Three of the men were apprehended in a parked car in nearby Worden Lane. A fourth person tried to flee the scene on foot, but an arrest was made after a short police chase.

Two more suspects were held late on the same day as the attack, with one pulled over on the M55 and one arrested in Preston.

The attack left students terrified. Adam Mitchell, 16, had stayed behind after class to watch an episode of Game of Thrones.

He said: “Everyone was saying a group of men armed with machetes was heading to the school. It was crazy.”

The council has yet to approve or reject the security plans.

Runshaw College has been contacted for further details on the security increase.