No 'specific' terror threat to Lancashire but police urge everyone to remain vigilant when "out and about"

The force has issued a 'Remain vigilant' message following the fatal explosion which killed suspected bombmaker Emad Al Swealmeen, 22, outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday (November 14).

Following the explosion and the murder of MP Sir David Amess in October, the UK has raised its terror threat level from 'substantial' to 'severe'.

Lancashire Police has urged people to "remain vigilant when they’re out and about" as the UK's terror threat level is raised to 'severe' following the explosion in Liverpool

The UK Government said yesterday (Monday, November 15) that MI5 has no intelligence to indicate a terror attack is being planned for the UK, despite the alarming new threat level suggesting it is ‘highly likely’.

And Lancashire Police has offered some reassurance, explaining that the change in threat level is "not based on any specific threat", but is a 'precautionary measure' only.

But the Lancashire force has urged everyone to "remain vigilant when they’re out and about" and to "report any suspicious activity" they encounter.

Statement from Lancashire Police on UK terror threat level

The force said: "As you maybe aware the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) today confirmed that the threat level from terrorism has been raised from “substantial”, to “severe”.

"This follows the terrible news of an explosion in Liverpool yesterday (November 14) and the murder of Sir David Amess MP in October.

"Although the threat level moving to severe means it is ‘highly likely’ that a terrorist attack could happen in the UK, we want to reassure you that the change is a precautionary measure and not based on any specific threat.

"This includes Lancashire or anywhere in the UK.

"The threat level is designed to inform the public, and guide the level of response by police and other agencies who lead on public safety and national security.

"We want to reassure you that officers will continue to work day and night to protect you the public against the threat of terrorism.