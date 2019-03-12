No suspect identified after Penwortham schoolgirl assault as investigation continues

Police have been unable to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school in Penwortham.

The Penwortham Girls' High School pupil had been walking along Rawstorne Road at 8.25am on Monday, February 25, when a hooded man confronted her.

The girl said the man suddenly lunged at her, grabbed her by the wrist and tried to kiss her. The girl bravely resisted but her assailant stuck her across the face, knocking her to the ground.

Lancashire Police said they have not made any arrests but the case remains active.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "There is no update at the moment and it remains under investigation."

Lancashire Police released a description of the man and anyone with information, or who may have dash cam footage, is urged to get in touch.

The man is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, clean shaven with long grey straggly hair and wearing a black hooded top.

Police said the man was last seen running away from the scene in the direction of Lawrence Road.