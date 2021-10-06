Operation Hunter: These are 9 of the most wanted people in Lancashire

These people are wanted as part of Operation Hunter, launched by Lancashire Police in July to snare the county's criminals who try to evade capture.
If you recognise any of them, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of October 6.
1. Andrew Durnion
Wanted on recall to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery.
Durnion, 32, of Westmorland Avenue, Blackpool has been wanted since September 2nd after breaching the terms of his licence.
The public are advised that he is not to be approached as is known to be violent, but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing.
Durnion is described as 6ft 2in tall of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Mark Harrington
Wanted in connection to an investigation of harassment.
Harrington, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with short dark brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.
As well as Morecambe, Harrington, 35, has links to Lancaster and across Cumbria.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Samuel Madine
Wanted in connection with a serious assault in Blackpool.
Madine, 33, of Dickson Road, has been wanted since July following the assault. He is described as 5ft 11in tall of stocky build with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.
As well as Blackpool Madine has links to Bispham and Fleetwood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Joel Ludlum
Wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Ludlum, 26, of Kime Street, Burnley is wanted on recall to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary as well as on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon and an allegation of an assault.
He is described as around 5ft 5in tall, with dark brown hair and beard with a distinguishing neck tattoo.
As well as Burnley Ludlum has links to Accrington and Pendle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Photo: Lancashire Police