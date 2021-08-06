Over 230 warrants executed in Lancashire as police target county's most wanted

The crime crackdown saw officers target 41 violent offenders, 31 people connected to thefts, 54 road traffic offenders and 25 people wanted in connection with the supply of drugs.

Lancashire Police said it's all part of Operation Hunter - a scheme that targets the county's most wanted offenders who attempt to evade capture.

The operation has seen task force officers from across the force - as well as specialist units including Tactical Operations and the ANPR intercept teams - target individuals wanted for a range of offences including domestic abuse, violent offences and general criminality.

So far the most warrants have been executed in Blackburn (50), Preston (38), Blackpool (33), Colne (25) and Lancaster (21).

A "significant number" of wanted individuals have been arrested since the operation launched on July 5, Supt Kevin McLean said.

"The information passed to us from members of the public is vital in assisting us to track down those people who do all they can to evade capture by police and attempt to go into hiding," he added.

"By using all our resources over the last month, we have put a stop to those who think they can go into hiding and show them that there's always a place for them in our cells."

Adam Bhamji, 38, who had been wanted on recall to prison since 2020, was finally arrested on the M5 on July 24 following multiple appeals.

Bhamji, from Farrington Moss, has now been returned to prison where he will serve the remainder of his 10-year sentence for aggravated burglary.

Scott Cardwell, 36, of Springfield Street, Morecambe, was also arrested last week and returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for arson.

Other significant arrests have included a 24-year-old from Blackburn wanted in connection with being concerned in the supply of drugs and a 29-year-old from Rishton wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with an assault.

Supt Kevin McLean said: "We are committed to tackling crime to protect our communities and Operation Hunter sends a clear message to criminals that there is no hiding place.

"As always, we continue to need the public's help so if you have any information on wanted individuals please contact us.

"This will be an ongoing strategy and for those who think they can evade the criminal justice system, they are mistaken - it is only a matter of time before you are caught."

Do you recognise any of the individuals pictured below?

If you do, contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

1. Keith Bridson Keith Bridson is wanted on bench warrant issued by Burnley Crown Court. The 30-year-old is wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with an attempted burglary. Bridson, previously of Accrington Road in Burnley, is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with receding hair. He has links to Preston, Morecambe, Burnley and Hyndburn. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to call 101 quoting log number 0364 of July 14.

2. Janine Thompson Janine Thompson is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court in June. The 40-year-old is wanted on warrant in connection with possession with intent to supply drugs. Thompson, previously of Blackburn Road, Accrington, is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with dark hair. She has links to Accrington, Haslingden and Rossendale. Anybody who sees her, or has information about where she may be, is asked to call 101 quoting log number 0364 of July 14.

3. Paul Jennings Paul Jennings, also known as Crowley, is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Magistrates Court. He is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching the requirements of his Slavery Trafficking Risk Order. The 35-year-old, previously of Cavendish Road, Bispham, is described as 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. He has links to Fleetwood and Blackpool. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to call 101 quoting log 0523 of July 28.

4. Dailen Royle Dailen Royle is wanted on recall to prison after he failed to appear at court. The 24-year-old, previously of Pickermere Avenue, Blackpool, has been wanted since April 2021 after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on suspicion of breaching a court order. Royle has been on licence after being convicted of assault and criminal damage in January 2021 and has now been recalled to prison. He is described as 5ft 9in tall with fair hair. He is known to have connections in Fleetwood. Anybody who sees him, or has information about where he may be, is asked to call 101 quoting log 0523 of July 28.