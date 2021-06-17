Pair arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in Chorley

The pair, aged 42 and 28, were arrested yesterday evening (Wednesday, June 17) after police spotted a 'suspicious' black BMW driving around town.

The driver was pulled over and the vehicle searched, with officers uncovering Class A drugs hidden inside a plastic Kinder Surprise 'egg'.

The BMW has also been seized along with a stash of cash found inside the vehicle.

Two men, aged 42 and 28, were arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of drug dealing (Wednesday, June 17) after police spotted a 'suspicious' black BMW driving around Chorley

The men, who had travelled into Lancashire from outside the county, are suspected of 'county lines' drug dealing.

A police spokesman said: "Two males aged 42 and 28 have been arrested for Possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

"They were travelling over county borders and have been stopped by Task force Officers.

"Subsequently we have recovered an amount of class A drugs, a substantial amount of cash and we have taken the car they were travelling in for good measure.

"Travel to Chorley to commit crime at your own risk," the force has warned.

What is County Lines?

This is when city-based gangs expand their drugs businesses into smaller towns.

They operate out of larger cities such as Manchester and Liverpool, and they traffic drugs across rural and suburban counties via ‘runners’.

