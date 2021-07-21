Pair suspected of stabbing Leyland man are released on bail

The pair were arrested on Friday (July 16) after the victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Alder Close, Moss Side after confronting two thieves who had allegedly broken into a neighbour's van.

The man was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for emergency surgery where his condition is described as "serious, but not life-threatening".

A pair of suspects - a 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Leyland - were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault (grievous bodily harm) and taken into custody.

The Leyland pair were arrested on Friday (July 16) after the victim, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in Alder Close, Moss Side after confronting two thieves who had allegedly broken into a neighbour's van. Pic: Google

But Lancashire Police say no charges have been made at this stage and they have since been released on bail until Saturday, August 14.