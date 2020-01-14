Parents alerted after schoolgirl, 12, is confronted by two men

A school is warning parents after a 12-year-old girl was confronted by two men on her way home from school.



The Year 8 schoolgirl had been walking home from Parklands High School in Chorley, towards Euxton, when she reported being confronted by two men at around 3.30pm.

A Parklands schoolgirl reported being confronted by two men in a car in School Lane, Euxton, as she walked home from school on Friday (January 10). Pic: Google

She told police that two men in a "small, black car" stopped her in School Lane, near The Cherries estate in Euxton, and tried to strike up a conversation with her.

The 12-year-old immediately became suspicious and made her way to safety.

Police alerted Parklands, as well as St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Euxton, close to where the girl was confronted, about the worrying incident.

Yesterday (Monday, January 13), parents with children at St Mary's received a text message from the school, informing them of what had happened.

Parents received a text message warning from St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Euxton on Monday (January 13)

It said children in Year 5 and Year 6 had been warned that morning about the potential dangers of being approached by strangers.

"POLICE ALERT", began the message to parents.

"On Friday a small black car approached a Y8 child walking home from Parklands at 3.30pm, on School Lane near The Cherries.

"Two males were in the car.

"Please be aware and talk to your child about how to stay safe.

"This message has been shared with our Y5 and 6 pupils."

Lancashire Police said it is investigating the incident.

"It’s a report of a girl saying she was approached by a car as she walked home from school on Friday", said a police spokesman.

"We are looking into it."

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 0525 of January 10.

Parklands High School has been approached for comment.