Penwortham shop raided by armed robber for second time in two months

A man threatened a young shop worker with a knife during a robbery in Penwortham.

The McColls off-licence in Leyland Road was raided for the second time in around two months on Tuesday, November 29 at around 7pm, say police.

A man is reported to have entered the shop and threatened a 21-year-old shop worker with a Stanley knife before making off with cash from the till.

Shop worker Charlie Tunstall who has worked at McColls for around two years said: "It's not a nice thing to go through but everyone here has been fantastic.

"I have had people working with me all day.

"The man came into the shop and threatened me with a knife and demanded cash from the til."

Police confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called following reports of a robbery in Penwortham.

"A man entered McColls in Leyland Road demanding money and making off with cash from the till.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries are on-going."

The shop was previously targeted by a robber armed with a knife on Friday, October 6.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1718908.