Pervert who tried to groom a 12-year-old girl in Chorley jailed

A man has been sentenced over a string of sexual offences involving a child.
William Russell John Charnock, 22, committed the offences in Brindle, Chorley, but now lives in Shorrock Lane, Blackburn,
He was jailed for 28 months by Judge Beverley Lunt after pleading guilty to seven counts of attempting to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.
He also admitted attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity, facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of distributing indecent images.
The images included 494 still and 137 moving indecent images.
The judge imposed a 10 year sexual harm prevention order to protect the public and he must sign the Sex Offender’s Register.