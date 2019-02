Police and forensics teams have descended on a street in Ribbleton.



Officers have taped off parts of Pope Lane and Miller Road at around 6am this morning.

An incident is understood to have taken place near Ribbleton Clinic in Langden Drive.

A forensics tent has been set up and CSI teams are at the scene.

Neighbours have reported that police helicopter had been circling in the early hours of the morning.

Police have been approached for comment.