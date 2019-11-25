Police appeal after an 80 year old man was threatened with a screwdriver in his home in Anderton

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 80s was threatened in his own home with a screwdriver in Anderton near Chorley.

Three offenders pushed their way into the victim’s home when he answered the door to them at around 8:30pm on Wednesday 20 November.

An 80 year old man has been threatened with a screwdriver in his home in Anderton near Chorley. Credit: PA

The victim was then threatened with a screwdriver and told to stay in his front room while the offenders searched his home. The victim wasn’t injured.

Inspector Chris Abbott said: “This is a particularly disgusting attack on an innocent man who has understandably been left shaken and the offenders have shown a complete disregard for the victim."

Supt Karen Edwards added: “This must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this elderly man. It is fortunate that he wasn’t physically hurt.

"We work closely with the community and would encourage anyone who saw these individuals, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, to come forward.

"Targeting vulnerable people is extremely cowardly and we will do everything we can to apprehend these offenders. As well as conducting a thorough investigation we are ensuring the gentleman receives appropriate help and support”

Lancashire Police are urging people to take some general crime prevention steps to keep themselves and their homes safe.

- Avoid leaving keys where they can be seen or reached through a letter box or window.

-Never open the door to anyone you are not expecting or use a chain on your door.

- Consider using timer lights or leave a light on in a room and draw the curtains when you go out at night.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1361 20 November.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.