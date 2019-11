Police have issued two CCTV images of a man they would like to talk to following an assault in a city centre bar.

Officers say the incident happened a month ago on October 17 at Ballers Bar in Friargate.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "We'd like to speak with this man following a report of an assault which occurred at Ballers Bar.

"Would anyone with any information relating to this please telephone 101 quoting 04/182690/19."