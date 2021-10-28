Police appeal for witnesses following attempted serious sexual assault in Chorley

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of an attempted serious sexual assault in Chorley over the weekend.

Officers were called to Moor Road at 9.16pm on Sunday (October 24) after receiving a report a woman had been attacked in the alleyway at the back of Douglas Close, off Hodder Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a white man, approximately 5ft 5 inches tall, aged between 40 and 50, with greying dark hair and dark/grey stubble.

Police are calling for witnesses following an attempted serious sexual assault on Sunday.

He was also wearing dark jeans, which were possibly navy, and a dark top.

No arrest has been made at this stage, and enquiries are ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, detectives are particularly keen to trace a man who came to the aid of the victim and tried to help her as she was in distress, before alerting two members of the public who subsequently called the police.

The man, who is being treated as a possible key witness, is described as white, aged around 30-years-old, small in height/stature, with a ginger beard, and he was also wearing sliders.

DC Debs Parkinson, of Chorley CID, said: “I understand news of this incident will leave residents concerned and I would like to reassure them that we are taking this report extremely seriously. We have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as a precaution.

“The victim in this case was left extremely shaken and is being supported by officers.

“I would ask residents to come forward if they saw or heard anything in the area around the time stated above which would help our investigation. I would also ask people in the area to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything of significance.

“Finally, I would like to hear from the Good Samaritan himself. I am keen to stress that he is potentially a key witness.”