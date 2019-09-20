Police are hunting this 27 year old after a bungled burglary in Chorley

A botched burglary has prompted a manhunt for a 27 year old, police in Chorley said.

Officers are searching for Craig Coleman, from Preston, in connection with a burglary in Buckshaw Village on Sunday, August 4.

27 year old Craig Coleman.

A man broke into a house in the village by smashing a front window, and ransacked a bedroom - but fled empty handed when they were disturbed by the owner.

Coleman is 5'8" and has short dark brown hair.

PC Tim Phillips of South Police, said: “Following extensive enquiries, officers want to speak to Craig Coleman in connection with our investigation.

"If you have seen him or have any information about where he might be, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The 27 year old has links to Preston, Penwortham, Leyland, and Chorley.

Anyone with information can call 01772 209729 or 101 quoting crime reference 04/141231/19.