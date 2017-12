Police have released CCTV images as they investigate two burglaries in Chorley.

Lancashire Police say they want to speak to the two people in the film following the burglaries in the Howarth Road area of the town in the early hours of December 21.

If anyone can identify either of those pictured or has any information they feel may be useful to the inquiry, they can contact PC 2900 Tim Phillips, or DC 1864 Gibson on 101 or email 2900@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log ref LC-20171221-0196