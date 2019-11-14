Police confirm that both missing Chorley schoolgirls have been 'found safe'

Two schoolgirls who went missing in Chorley have now been found, police confirmed.

It was confirmed this morning that 14-year-old Ella Whittaker had been found 'safe and well' by police officers.

Faye Dallinger, 15, was found by police last night (November 13). Pic: Lancashire Police

But it has now emerged that her missing friend Faye Dallinger, 15, was also found along with Ella last night (November 14).

Police say both girls were found 'safe' and have been returned to their families in Chorley and Clayton Brook.

A police spokesman said: "A teenager who was missing from the Clayton Brook area has been found safe."

But police are now searching for another missing child in Chorley.

Harley Taylor, 13, has been reported missing from his home in Skelmersdale.

Police said he was last seen in Chorley, 17 miles from home, at around 3.30pm yesterday (November 13).

He is described as 4ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and of a slight build. He was last seen wearing light grey joggers, black trainers and a black North Face coat.

Read our story for more information on the police appeal to help find Harley.