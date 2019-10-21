Police continue to search for missing Preston man who has been missing for a year

Police continue to search for a missing man who disappeared from home a year ago.



Police are making a fresh bid for information, one year on from the last sighting of Preston man Steven Durand.



Steven, 32, was reported as missing from the Hornby Avenue area of Preston on October 28, 2018.



Steven’s last known movements are as follows:



• At 14:00 hours on October 19, Steven’s card was used at a cash machine in Chorley town centre

• It is believed Steven travelled by train from Chorley to Manchester later in the afternoon of October 19

• At around 7am on October 20, Steven was seen on CCTV at Bargain Booze in Bolton Road, Salford

• Steven visited the Premier Store on Agecroft Road in Swinton at 11am on October 20. This is the last confirmed sighting of Steven.

Despite extensive enquiries and appeals for information, Steven has not been seen since October 20, 2018.



Steven is described as mixed race, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with cropped dark hair.

The 32-year-old also walks with a noticeable limp due to his cerebral palsy.

Police said Steven has links to Preston and Chorley.

DC Jon Quinn of Preston Police said: "Steven’s disappearance is of great concern for us and his family are understandably distraught that a year has passed with no news.

Steven Durand, 32, has not been seen since October 20, 2018 when he was seen on CCTV visiting a Premier convenience store in Swinton, Greater Manchester at around 11am. Pic: Lancashire Police

"Have you seen Steven or a man matching his description?

"Steven’s family describe him as a kind soul who will talk to anyone.

"Perhaps you’ve had a conversation with him or may just recognise him as someone you have seen in the street.

"Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be key to finding Steven and we need you to come forward."

Anyone with information should call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 0820 of October 28 2018.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.