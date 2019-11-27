Police find missing Chorley man who disappeared two weeks ago

A man from Chorley who went missing two weeks ago has been found.

Francis Williamson, 37, was reported missing on Wednesday, November 13 after last being seen in the Pall Mall area at 5pm.

After a two week search, officers found Mr Williamson in the Chorley area yesterday evening (November 26).

A police spokesman said: "Further to our previous appeal on Friday, November 22, missing man Francis Williamson has been found.

"He was located in the Chorley area. Thanks to everyone who shared our request for information."