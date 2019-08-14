Police footage shows arrested man running along M61 in pitch dark - can you spot him?

A man has been arrested after he was found running along the M61 near Chorley after midnight whilst under the influence of drugs.



Lancashire Police shared shocking dash-cam footage of the incident, which happened near Rivington Services at around 12.30am this morning (August 14).

Officers were called to a stretch of carriageway between southbound junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich Interchange), after motorists reported a man running across three lanes of traffic.

Motorway police were swiftly mobilised and officers soon found an abandoned car on the hard shoulder near Rivington Services.

Police notified Highways and an 8-mile stretch of the southbound and northbound M61 was immediately shut to safeguard the individual.

Officers patrolled the carriageway searching for the vehicle's owner and soon spotted a man crossing the carriageway and running along lane 2 in the pitch dark.

Police footage shows a man running down the hard shoulder of the M61 near Chorley at 12.30am this morning (August 14). Can you spot him? Credit: Lancs Road Police

Police pulled onto the hard shoulder and apprehended the man. A roadside drug test revealed that the man had been under the influence of illegal drugs.

Lancashire Police said the man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for being a pedestrian on a motorway.

He remains in custody this morning (August 14).

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said: "Can you see this pedestrian? Incredibly lucky not to have been killed after abandoning his car on the M61 services, crossing the carriageway twice and running down lane 2.

"If you were stuck in the closures, we hope this justifies it. You wouldn't see him at 70mph."

Can you spot him?