Police helicopter called out as thieves target business on Walton Summit Industrial Estate

Thieves targeted a shop on the Walton Summit Industrial Estate overnight, say police.

Two thieves are believed to have broken into HoofsandPaws pet food business on Carr Place just before 8pm on Sunday, February 4.

The intruders are said to have attempted to take a charity box, which contained around £30 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, before dropping it and leaving it behind as they made off on foot.

The police helicopter and dogs were were called out to assist in a search of the area.

A spokesman for the police said: "Two offenders are reported to have gained access to the premises by forcing a door.

"They have then entered the premises and the taken a charity box and left on foot.

"It seems they left the box behind after they made off."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1277 of February 4.