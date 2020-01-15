Police 'increasingly concerned' for 14-year-old Skelmersdale boy who went missing seven days ago

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old who went missing on January 8 and are now appealing for information.

Brandon Fisher went missing from the Skelmersdale area on January 8.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black jacket, black pants and trainers.

Brandon is described as a white male, 5ft 9in in height, slim build with dark brown hair.

A spokesman for Skelmersdale Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 14-year-old Brandon Fisher who is missing from the Skelmersdale area since January 8.

"He has links to Leyland, Chorley, Lancaster and has been known to visit Manchester city centre."

Anyone with information, or who has seen Brandon, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log reference LC-20120108-0324.