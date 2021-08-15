Police "increasingly concerned" for welfare of missing Chorley man

Stephen Hargreaves, 61, was last seen in the Chorley area on Monday (August 9).

He is described as approximately 5ft4ins with an average build and bald/greyish hair. Officers say he was last seen wearing a black fleecy jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and blue pumps with a white trim.

A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Stephen's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him. If you have seen Stephen or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting missing from home investigation 04/130394/21.

