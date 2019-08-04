Police launch crackdown after two teenagers wounded in Leyland

Police are enforcing a dispersal order in the centre of Leyland tonight after one youth was stabbed and another suffered a cut hand.

The Section 34 order follows recent anti-social behaviour together with recent reports of disorder involving youths in the town.

From 6pm this evening until 3am tomorrow officers will have special powers to order anyone to leave an area of Leyland shown on the above map.



Senior police officers decided to take the action after an assault at around midnight last night close to McDonalds where a 16 year old boy received a minor stab wound to his thigh.

Another incident followed a couple of hours later close to Moss Lane and the Railway Inn where a teenager suffered a cut to his hand.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault in connection with both incidents.



Insp Rachel Ashcroft, said: “Luckily the two boys involved in these incidents were not seriously injured, however, this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets.



“Anti-social behaviour covers a range of offences and can involve harm to an individual, to the wider community or to the environment, leaving victims feeling harassed, alarmed or distressed.



“We understand that this can have a profound impact on victims and how safe they feel in their neighbourhood. We are committed to tackling this type of crime.”

If you have information or mobile phone footage relating to either incident, please call us on 101 quoting log number 39 of 4 August. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Police say the order will be reviewed and further dispersal orders could be implemented if necessary.