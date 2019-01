A 15-year-old girl from Chorley has disappeared from her family home.

Ellie Ogden's family reported the schoolgirl missing after she was last seen near Eaves Lane in Chorley at 10.30am on January 7.

The school girl is described as 5ft 2inches tall, medium build with long, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information or see Ellie, please call police on 101, quoting log number LC-20190106-1440.