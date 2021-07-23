Police raid Chorley fishery after group of 20 children are caught swimming in reservoir

The 12 to 14 year olds were reportedly from Chorley high schools including Parklands, Southlands and Holy Cross. Pic: Lancashire Police

The children were sprayed as they fled from officers who had been called to the reservoir in Heapey after reports of children swimming in the water yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 22).

Police say the children were aged between 12 and 14 and were from a 'mix of schools' including Parklands, Southlands and Holy Cross.

Sergeant Paul Harrison took to Facebook to express his frustration after pictures continue to risk their lives swimming in Lancashire's lakes, quarries and reservoirs during the heatwave.

It comes after nearly 20 people died in water tragedies around the UK in the past week, including drownings on the Fylde Coast, Salford Quays, Cheshire and Cumbria at the weekend.

Sgt Harrison said his officers are 'not playing games anymore' after the latest incident yesterday afternoon (July 22), which saw the youths sprayed with anti-vandal paint as they fled the scene.

He said parents who find their children sprayed with the paint should contact Chorley Police and the force will arrange for them to meet Beckie Ramsay, whose 13-year-old son Dylan died in 2011 at Hill Top Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods.

For the past 10 years, Beckie has campaigned tirelessly to improve water safety and educate children on the dangers of swimming in open water.

In a statement on Facebook, a Sgt Harrison said: "Right this isn't funny and we are not playing games anymore. Lives are at risk here.

"Today this group of approximately 20 youths were swimming in the fishery at Heapey.

"We obtained some of their details and they were between 12 and 14 years of age and were from a mix of schools including Parklands, Southlands and Holy Cross.

"Do you know where your kids have been today? If they have returned home with anti vandal paint on them you will know that they have been here.

"A number of them got anti-vandal paint on themselves when trying to flee from the police.