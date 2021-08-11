Police search for missing Chorley woman

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for Eleanor Worthington, who was last seen at around 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday, August 10).

She is described as 5ft 9ins with a slim build, long blonde hair and brown eyes. She might be wearing a silver necklace with a clover on it and is possibly wearing black bottoms and a long sleeved jacket, with her hair tied up. She is also believed to be carrying a black rucksack.

Lancashire Police says it believes that Eleanor might be travelling on the rail networks to the Scotland area.

If you have any information in regards to her whereabouts or any sightings of her, please contact police on 101 immediately.

