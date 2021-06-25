Police search for missing Leyland man with links to Preston

Police say Ethan Johnson, 41, left his home at around 11pm last night (Thursday, June 24) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers investigating his disappearance say they are becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare and have issued an appeal to help find him.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 41-year-old Ethan Johnson, who is missing from their home address.

Ethan Johhnson, 41, is described as 5ft 7in tall, with brown hair in a Mohican style and of a large build. He was last seen he was wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants with a white stripe on the sides. Pic: Lancashire Police

"They were last seen in the Leyland area at around 11pm on Thursday, June 24.

"Ethan is described as 5ft 7in tall, with brown hair in a Mohican style and of a large build.

"When he was last seen he was wearing a grey t-shirt and black pants with a white stripe on the sides.

"Ethan is believed to have links to the Leyland and Ingol/Preston areas.

"We are now concerned for his welfare and are appealing for your help to find Ethan.

"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210624-1648."

