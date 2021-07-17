Police search for missing man with links to Preston, Blackpool and Chorley

A search is under way for a 54-year-old man reported missing in Chorley.

By Matthew Calderbank
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:45 pm
Updated Saturday, 17th July 2021, 9:48 pm

William McGroaty, who likes to be called Liam, was last seen in the Chorley area at 12.15am on Saturday, July 10.

He is described as 6ft tall with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Police say he has links to the Chorley, Preston and Blackpool areas.

William McGroaty, who likes to be called Liam, was last seen in the Chorley area at 12.15am on Saturday, July 10. He is described as 6ft tall with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and grey trainers. Pic: Google
William McGroaty, who likes to be called Liam, was last seen in the Chorley area at 12.15am on Saturday, July 10. He is described as 6ft tall with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and grey trainers. Pic: Google

A police spokesman said: "We are concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old William McGroaty. If you have seen William, or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting investigation reference 04/113871/21."