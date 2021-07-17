Police search for missing man with links to Preston, Blackpool and Chorley

William McGroaty, who likes to be called Liam, was last seen in the Chorley area at 12.15am on Saturday, July 10.

He is described as 6ft tall with a Scottish accent. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoody, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Police say he has links to the Chorley, Preston and Blackpool areas.

