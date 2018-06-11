Police search for two suspects after car stung in Chorley

A car was stung in an overnight police operation in Chorley after it failed to stop for patrols, say police.

The blue Vauxhall Corsa was first spotted by patrols on Preston Road in Coppull heading towards Charnock Richard at around 11.30pm on Sunday June 10.



Checks showed that the car, which contained two men, did not have proper documentation and police attempted to pull the car over in Coppull.

The car slowed down to a crawl to allow the front passenger to jump out of the car at which point the car drove off again "at speed", say police.

A force spokesman said: "A patrol spotted the car in Coppull and a check revealed the car had no documentation.

"The car failed to stop and a pursuit took place. The front seat passenger then exited the vehicle when the car slowed to a crawl and it then set off again at speed.

"A stinger was set up on Moor Road and the Corsa headed directly for it.

"The stinger was successfully deployed and burst three of the car's tyres.

"The occupant made off towards a local estate but unfortunately could not be located."

A police helicopter and the dog unit were called in to help search the area but no trace of the suspects were found.

Investigations are on-going, anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 140 of June 10.