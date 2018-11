A stolen Nissan GT-R hit speeds of 100mph as it tore through the streets of Chorley this morning.

The stolen car, worth more than £80,000, was spotted driving away from an incident in Chorley before police gave chase.

Police launched a high speed pursuit and used stingers to puncture the tyres of the luxury sports car as it reached speeds of 100mph.

The spikes worked and police found the supercar abandoned a short while later.

Officers gave chase on foot and arrested five people nearby.