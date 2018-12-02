Police warn teenage yobs after night of disorder and drug-taking rocks Buckshaw Village

Police told trouble-making youngsters they should be ashamed of themselves after a night of disorder, anti-social behaviour and drug-taking in Buckshaw Village last night.

A spokesman for Chorley police said: “Officers from our Immediate Response and Neighbourhood policing team attended a large volume of incidents in relation to a large group of young people causing anti-social behaviour, disorder and drug use last night. We spent most of the late shift on the Buckshaw Village.

“To those individuals whose idiotic behaviour was central to this you should be ashamed of yourselves and understand that should you choose to visit the area again and act in the same manner we will make every effort to place you in the back of a van and you can spend the evening with us without the admiration of your audience.

“To those young people we spoke to who were clearly decent kids on the periphery of this understand this, don’t be a sheep, if you are with a group of people behaving like this we consider you to be ‘involved’. Engage your moral compass and get yourself home immediately! When residents see a group of people this size, in this setting at that time of night you ARE intimidating.”

Police officers were today conducting house-to-house inquries in Buckshaw Village.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number LC-20181202-0820 or email Chorley.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.