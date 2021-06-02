Preston man arrested on M61 after police search uncovers drugs and £30,000 in cash

At around 9.10pm on Sunday (May 30) officers on patrol on the northbound side of the motorway, close to Rivington services, spotted the Mercedes travelling at high speed.

Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop and noticed a strong smell of cannabis as they approached the car.

A search of the vehicle was undertaken and officers uncovered around £30,000 in cash and a quantity of cannabis.

A 24-year-old man from Preston has been arrested after police found drugs and £30,000 in cash inside a Mercedes which had been pulled over for speeding on the M61

The driver of the vehicle – a 30-year-old man from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and money laundering.

A second man - aged 24 and from Preston - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of class B or C drugs and money laundering.

Both have since been released under investigation.

