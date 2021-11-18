Preston man wanted over stalking, criminal damage and witness intimidation offences

Roy Butterworth, also known as Roy Gentile, is wanted in connection with several alleged offences committed during October and November.

The alleged offences included stalking, criminal damage and witness intimidation.

The 36-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of slim build.

Police wanted to speak to Roy Butterworth (pictured) in connection with a number of serious offences including criminal damage and witness intimidation (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Butterworth has links to the Burnley, Preston and Leyland areas.

PC Jonpaul Critchley, of Preston Police, said: "Butterworth is wanted by police for a number of serious offences and we would encourage anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

"I would also urge Butterworth to come forward and speak to police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

In an emergency always call 999.

