Preston man who suffered brain injury admits he attacked assailant first
A man who was almost fatally wounded in a fracas at his home 18 months ago has admitted unlawfully wounding his assailant.
Robert McCullough suffered serious brain and head injuries when he was brutally assaulted by Curtis Irving, then 18.
The attack happened at an address on Fireman’s Lane in Chorley on February 5, 2019.
Irving is currently serving a 10 year prison sentence for that assault.
However, the Crown Prosecution Service now allege that Mr McCullough ‘started’ the incident because he had wounded Mr Irving first.
Mr McCullough previously appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to two charges, and was due to face a trial on September 13 this year.
But in a further hearing he pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.
Curtis Irving, after he was assaulted by McCullough, then attacked and assaulted McCullough so severely that he was initially charged with an attempted murder.
Irving later pleaded guilty to an alternative charged of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Sharon Watson, defending, told Preston Crown Court that distressing footage of part of the incident would be played in open court which would affect Mr McCullough.
It is understood the defendant may be excused from part of his upcoming sentencing hearing while it is played.
He will be sentenced on September 15 by Judge Simon Medland QC.
McCullough has been granted bail until that date.
A pre sentence report has been ordered.
(proceeding)
