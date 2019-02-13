Public urged not to approach convicted sex offender with links to Chorley

A convicted sex offender with links to Chorley is wanted by police.

Mohammed Emdad Ali, from Blackburn, is wanted by officers for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

The 30-year-old was last seen at Royal Blackburn Hospital on Tuesday morning (February 12).

He was convicted of sexual touching in 2012 and has links to Chorley and Burnley.

Ali is described as Asian, 5ft 11in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, grey zip-up jumper and dark jeans went he was last seen.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts, but have warned people not to approach him.

Insp Dave Clark, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ali is wanted by police after breaching the terms of his sex offender prevention order.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead contact police.

“Furthermore I would encourage him, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and contact officers.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. In an emergency, always call 999.