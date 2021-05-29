Ravers are warned to keep away from Rivington this weekend

Police on patrol at Rivington

Chorley Police used their Facebook page to issue the warning.

They said: "This evening and over the weekend you will see an increased presence from Police and Partner agencies in the Rivington area.

"This is due to information we have received about a possible rave over the weekend in that area.

"The last time a rave occurred in the area it resulted in a number of Covid Tickets being issued and the sound equipment was seized.

"Remember there are offences of gathering and proceeding to a gathering under the Criminal Justice and Public order act.