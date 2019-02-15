REGIONAL: Man left fighting for his life after hit and run by thieves who stole his car

A man is fighting for his life after thieves stole his car and struck him at speed as they made their getaway in Ashton-under-Lyne.



The 59-year-old victim saw his car – a red Citroen C1, (registration number MV18 OSB) – being driven away by thieves at around 7.20am this morning (Friday, February 15).

The man tried to stop the thieves and ran after his car as they tried to make their getaway.

But the man was struck by the car and sustained serious head injuries.

According to police, the offenders failed to stop and fled the scene.

Emergency services attended and a 59-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Specialist officers are in attendance and are conducting an area search to locate the offenders.

Greater Manchester Police are extending their search to include parts of Lancashire and are asking people to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle.

Detective Inspector Ian Harratt, of GMP’s Tameside district, said: “A man is now fighting for his life as a result of this incident and we have deployed several resources to the area who are working to locate those involved.

“I am asking the public to look out for a red Citreon with registration plate MV18 OSB. If anyone sees this vehicle, please contact police immediately.

“I would also urge any witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch as soon as possible so that we can find those responsible for this horrific incident.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 9289 or 101 quoting incident number 363 of 15/02/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.