Rivington flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to teenage girls
A man is wanted by police after he exposed himself to a group of teenage girls at a Lancashire beauty spot.
Lancashire Police say a shirtless man in his late 30s exposed himself near the Italian and Japanese lakes at Rivington Terraced Gardens at around 4pm on Thursday (July 22).
He is described as white with a tanned complexion and dark brown hair. The girls told police that he had been shirtless, wearing a pair of blue shorts and carrying a backpack and wearing headphones.
Sgt Harrison of Chorley Police said: "This is a shocking incident which is deeply distressing to a group of teenagers who were merely out enjoying the weather, having a stroll and reading the signs about the history of Rivington.
"If anyone was in the area and recognised this man or has any footage of a man matching his description on the day, please call 101 and quote log reference LC-20210723-0475."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.