Runshaw College students return to class after knife-wielding gang attack teenager in Leyland

Students return to Runshaw College after a balaclava-clad gang attacked a 17-year-old boy near the Leyland campus.
Police continue to question six people who have been arrested over the knife assault at the college on Monday.
Three men and three boys, from Preston and Kirkham, were arrested after gang warfare broke out near the college.
Two men aged 18, both from Preston, an 18-year-old man from Kirkham and three 17-year-old boys from Preston were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
A 17-year-old boy, believed to be a pupil at Runshaw College, was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the arm.
Yesterday students returned to class as the college declared 'business as usual'.
