Rusty machete and knives were found in BMW after failed burglary in Euxton

A man and woman were found with a stash of weapons - including a machete - following a failed burglary in Chorley.

Kyle Jordan (pictured), 24, and another man attempted to break into a garage underneath a business premises on Runshaw Lane, Euxton, on March 29.

Kyle Jordan



The pair fled in a waiting BMW driven by mum-of-one Nicole Duke, 25, who had previously enjoyed a successful academic career, completing a PGCE teacher training course.



When arrested, police found a terrifying cache of weapons. An earlier raid uncovered £400 of cocaine, scales and snap bags.



Duke claimed the drugs were for personal use but later admitted possession with intent to supply.



The pair, both of Derwent Road, Chorley, appeared at Preston Crown Court.



A warrant for another man, Conner Topping, in connection with the incident.



Duke admitted three counts of possession of a bladed article, and Jordan admits attempted burglary.



Defending Duke, Tom Watson said she had obtained a PGCE but would now not be able to teach children.



Judge Elliot Knopf jailed Jordan for 180 days but he will only serve 112 due to time already served.



He said to Duke: “I’m going to put your mind at rest, I’m not going to jail you today to which she mouthed: ‘Thank you’.”



He added: “You are a young woman with considerable potential. You have been able to achieve success academically, A-levels, a degree and a PGCE. I’m told the intention is you will study for a masters degree in international business studies.”



He imposed a 15 months suspended jail term for a year.