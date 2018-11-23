School pays tribute after death of "lovely and courageous" 16-year-old girl

A school in Chorley has paid tribute to a 16-year-old former student who died this week.

Steve Mitchell, headteacher at Parklands High School, said staff and students were devastated to learn about the death of former student, Suzie Strong.

The headteacher paid tribute to Ms Strong, who left Parklands in the summer to study at Runshaw College.

He said: "The whole school community is deeply saddened to have lost Suzie, who was a lovely, courageous and resilient girl.

"Her determination to succeed in her exams stood out all year, and we were so pleased to celebrate with her on results day in August.

"Suzie left Parklands having made a lasting impression on her tutor group, in addition to having formed fantastic friendships amongst her peers and being held in very high regard by her subject teachers.

"This tragic loss will be felt by everyone in the Parklands community, and our deepest and heartfelt sympathy goes to her family at this painful time.

"We are all the better for having known Suzie and she will have a lasting effect on us all.”

Suzie joined the Parklands community back in 2013 and completed her GCSE exams in summer 2018, securing nine GCSEs at grades 5 and above.

Her most outstanding achievement was in Art, where she obtained the highest grade possible - grade 9.