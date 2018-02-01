Second man charged in investigation into the death of Jay Jay Livesey Taylor

A second man has been charged by detectives in connection with a murder investigation in Darwen.

Police were called around 1.20am on Sunday (January 28) following reports of a serious assault at the Esco-Bar.

Officers attended and found a 23-year-old man unconscious at the scene.

He had suffered injuries to his head and a stab wound to his neck, believed to be caused by a champagne glass.

The man, later named as Jay Jay Livesey Taylor, pictured, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly died later that day.

Following a public appeal for information, a 44-year-old man was arrested by police on Monday.

Jack Costello, of Victoria Street, Rishton, was charged by detectives with murder and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 31).

A 30-year-old man from Darwen, earlier arrested by police in connection with the investigation, was re-arrested by detectives yesterday.

Kayle Smith, of Vale Street, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, February 1).

A 32-year-old man from Darwen, earlier arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge.

Det Supt Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with Jay Jay’s family at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank members of the public and Jay Jay’s friends for their help following the incident and since Sunday.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank the wider community of Darwen for their continued support.

“While we have now arrested and charged two men, I would encourage anyone who may have information which could assist us to contact us, in particular anyone who was in the bar on Saturday night who has not yet spoken to police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0958 of January 28th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.