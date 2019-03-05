Six arrested after Runshaw College incident released on bail

A number of young men arrested after an incident at Runshaw College in Leyland have now been bailed.

Lancashire Police said that at around 4pm on Monday March 4 a group of young men confronted a rival group in relation to a prearranged fight.

Around 12 people arrived in cars including a Volkswagen Polo, a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Micra.

They walked towards the Worden Park side of the Leyland Runshaw College campus shouting at and confronting students. Some of the group had weapons.

A 17-year-old boy received a cut to his arm during the incident and was taken to Chorley Hospital. His injury is not thought to be serious.

No one else was injured during the disorder.

A number of people were later arrested with weapons including a machete, crow bar and knives recovered by officers.

Two men aged 18, both from Preston, an 18-year-old man from Kirkham and three 17-year-old boys from Preston were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

All have been bailed with strict conditions to April 2

Following investigation police are appealing for information from witnesses, particularly those people who may have recorded the disorder on mobile phones or tablets.

Chief Insp Gary Crowe, from South Ribble Police, said: “We are continuing to appeal for information following an incident of disorder close to Runshaw College in Leyland.

“We know this disorder was related to a personal issue between two members of each group and officers have acted quickly in making a number of arrests.

"These individuals have since been bailed but I must stress these are with strict bail conditions.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working on this investigation and as part of their inquiries are appealing for information from witnesses, particularly those with video or mobile phone footage.

“We are aware a number of videos circulating on social media, but it is crucial to our investigation this footage is provided to police to assist with our inquiries. A number of people have come forward and spoken with police, but I would encourage anyone who has information and has yet to speak to us to get in touch.

“We have increased our patrols in the area and we would like to reassure people a strong police presence will remain in Leyland for the coming days.

“I must stress incidents of this nature are rare and will not be tolerated by police.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of March 4. If you have any video or mobile phone footage, please go to www.doitonline.lancashire.police.uk and click ‘Report a Crime or Incident’.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.